Tanzania: MP Lays Emphasis On Self-Help Spirit

Shinyanga — Special Seats Member of Parliament in Shinyanga Region, Ms Azza Hilal, has donated an assortment of items worth 33 million shillings, to some wards there.

In her remarks, she expressed dismay over the discovery that at Tinde Health Centre, which was established nearly one century ago, children and adults shared a ward. The scenario, the legislator lamented, was horrific, because, being vulnerable, they should be accommodated separately from adults.

She also stressed that community members should expel the notion of total dependence on the government and donors, and cultivate a volunteering spirit and selfreliance culture instead.

Elaborating, she said that, once pooled, whatever little money and labour everyone would contribute, would add up to a significant resource. This, she explained, could be invested in socially beneficial projects like dispensary buildings, adding that the initiatives would inspire better-resourced benefactors to donate top-ups in the form of money and materials.

She remarked further: "Your leaders, such as the MP and ward councillor, have several commitments, and so, do not expect them to initiate development projects for you. You should do so, and once they pick up momentum and they notice the progress, they will compliment your initiatives."

Ms Hilal advised expectant mothers to refrain from delivering babies in risky environments at their homes, and use modern facilities instead.

In his reaction, the Tinde Ward councillor, Mr Jafal Kanolo, said community members had been eager to make contributors for development projects, but they were frustrated by dishonest leaders who pocketed their funds. During the tour, the MP donated medical equipment, beds and chairs in Shinyanga and Kishapu districts.