Liberia: PCK & L'Frankie Feature Joss Stone On 'Mama' Remix

Although the song is currently trending, the question is how can this collaboration turn into success? However, while the answer cannot be given now, the song's current success clearly demonstrates that it is destined for greatness.

The collaboration resulted from the group's awesome performances, which so impressed Joss Stone during her recent trip to Liberia as part of her Total World Tour that she wanted in on 'Mama.'

Immediately after they performed, PCK & L'Frankie were selected along with the other three artists that graced the show for a remix of the song.

'Mama,' which talks about a mother's love for her child, also features Margaret Cephas, one time Project Fame second runner-up, and J. Slught.

In a Facebook post last week, the British singer wrote that she was glad to do the collaboration with the group and the other artists.

In a brief chat with LIB Life, PCK & L'Frankie noted that the collaboration will indeed expose them to a greater audience, which in return will bring about a lot of benefit.

"It is a dream come true for us. We were many that performed that night, but as God would have it, she selected us to do collaboration.

"In addition, we decided to include other artists that shared the stage that night, because we are not selfish," said PCK & L'Frankie.

The Total World Tour, which brought Joss Stone to Liberia, aims to afford the British singer the chance to explore and understand the universal language of music in every country on the planet.

British singer Joss Stone

Born Jocelyn Stoker, nicknamed Joss Stone, the artist rose to fame in the late 2003 with her multi-platinum debut album, 'The Soul Sessions,' which earned her numerous accolades, including two Brits Awards and one Grammy Award out of five nominations.

She has sold 14 million albums worldwide throughout her career as well as establishing herself as one of the best-selling artists of her time; best-selling soul artists of the 2000s; and one of the best-selling British artists of all time.