Tanzania's Taifa Stars have been grouped in the same group as Angola in the forthcoming COSAFA Senior Challenge Cup slated to held in South Africa next month.

According to the draw released yesterday, the Taifa Stars have been drawn in Group A alongside Angola's Palancas Negras, Mauritius and Malawi.

The draw took place on Tuesday in Johannesburg, South Africa with Salum Mayanga's boys placed in what seems a fair preliminary round group A of the 2017 COSAFA Castle Cup.

Taifa Stars will be competing for the third time after 1997 and 2015, with Comoros Islands having declined to take part this year. The Tanzanian outfit performed poorly last time out when they lost all their three group matches.

Taifa Stars fell 1-0 to Swaziland in their open ing game as well as 2-0 defeat against Madagascar that dashed their hopes of reaching the knockout stages. A 1-0 loss to Lesotho in the final group match meaning they packed their bags without a win and without scoring a single goal.

The overall winner will clinch a quarter-final berth against defending champions, Bafana Bafana, who were seeded, based on their performance in the cup alongside Botswana, Swaziland, Namibia, Zambia and Lesotho, www.cosafa.com reported Tuesday.

The draw shows that Swaziland will face the winners of Group B, which is a hugely competitive pool that includes Zimbabwe, Madagascar, Mozambique and Seychelles.

The other two quarterfinals will see Botswana take on Zambia in a titanic battle and 2015 winners Namibia play Lesotho in another COSAFA Castle Cup classic clash.