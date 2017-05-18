Tanzania: New Device Touted As Anti-Malaria Weapon

Kibaha — The government has been advised to supplement district and municipal council budgets, to enable them buy biolarvacides, the latest and effective to deal with malaria- before it occurs.

The Tanzania Biotech Products Ltd Acting General Manager, Mr Samuel Mziray, said here yesterday that the government could save a lot of money currently spent on battling malaria, if the councils were empowered to buy biolarvacides that kill mosquito larvae instead.

He cited lack of political will as a spoiler, noting that so much money was spent on buying medicines and nets, while the problem could be tackled more effectively by destroying mosquito larvae breeding grounds.

Mr Mziray said only Geita and Mbogwe district councils had bought biolarvacides in compliance with a government circular channeled through the regional administration and local government authorities last year.

He lamented that the 'charity begins at home' maxim was undermined, noting that the company, which is capable of producing more than 60 million litres a year, had exported 92,000 litres to Niger, and discussions to deliver supplies to Serbia, Sri Lanka and Cuba were at an advanced stage.

Mr Mziray pointed out that the charity Doctors Without Borders had since started using biolarvacide products in refugee camps.

The company's Acting Commercial Manager, Mr Frank Mzindakaya, remarked that the products had proved to be highly effective, environment- friendly and easy to apply.

Besides controlling malaria, they were also effective in tackling viral infections like dengue, yellow fever and Nile fever.