18 May 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Khomas U15 to Compete in Africa Day Cup

The Khomas under-15 Youth League on Wednesday launched its first ever u15 Africa Day tournament that will be played from 25 to 28 May in Windhoek.

The Africa Day u15 Khomas Youth Cup will see players from the 12 teams that compete in the Khomas u15 Youth League lock horns at the Namibia Football Association (NFA) technical centre.

Speaking at the launch, NFA first vice president Ludwig Nunubeb said youth development remains key to football in the country. He said this cup should be used by young players to learn from each other and become better footballers and disciplined citizens.

Nunubeb said the NFA and partners are answering the government's call on creating decent jobs, rural development, crime prevention and health development through sports development for children.

"Today, we are rededicating ourselves to using sport, education and culture as an instrument to overcome our societal challenges. This competition is also addressing the call for job creation as coaches, referees and medical personnel are being groomed."

Speaking at the same occasion, Julien Garises who represented the Khomas Second Division, said events of this nature allow players to be nurtured at an early age and to play a vital role in youth development.

Celebrated annually on 25 May, Africa Day is observed in commemoration of the Organisation of African Unity in 1963, which was the basis of the African Union.

Nampa

Namibia

