Tanzania: Heart Surgery Camp Targets 100 Children

Lions Club of Dar es Salaam (Host), in collaboration with Regency Medical Centre, is set for a Mega Cardiac Screening Camp for children born with surgically repairable heart defects and youth with acquired rheumatic valvular heart disease.

The camp will stretch from 23rd to 24th May 2017 at Regency Medical Centre and 25th to 26th at Mnazi Mmoja Hospital in Zanzibar, courtesy of Zanzibar's Ministry of Health. According to Lion Dr Rajni Kanabar, who is District Chairperson of Lions Clubs International Multiple District 411B for Heart Project and Medical Camps, this camp will be conducted by local experts, including Dr Ashutosh Marwah, a paediatric cardiologist from Jaypee Hospital in New Delhi, India.

Dr Kanabar said 100 children who will need heart surgery will be selected for surgeries at highly subsidized rates which will be borne by the Lions Club of Dar es Salaam (Host).

"This is a special way of celebrating completion of 100 years of Humanitarian Services in Global Communities by Lions Clubs International, the largest Service Club in the world.It consists of more than 1.4 million members and 46,000 clubs spread out in more than 207 countries and geographical areas," he said .

The President of the Lions Club of Dar es Salaam (Host), Lion Noreen Nathoo, said Tanzania Heart Babies Project 2017-2018, which has been in operation over the last three and a half decades, will be part of the highlights of the Lions Clubs International Centennial Anniversary Programme.

It embraces partners who include Lions Club of Dar es Salaam (Host) and Regency Medical Centre. Others who are playing a significant role in the noble mission include Lions club all over the world, donors, corporate firms and foundations.

Plus, hospitals in different parts of the world who can offer best subsidized rates or free surgeries. Lion Nathoo said over 3,000 children had been given a new lease of life, and stressed that efforts to raise funds for needlessly dying disadvantaged children and youth with heart problems would be sustained.

"We are also looking for a team of missionary experts to come to Jakaya Kikwete Heart Institute in Dar es Salaam where many surgeries can be done at highly subsidized costs, which will be borne by the Lions Club of Dar es Salaam (Host)," she added.