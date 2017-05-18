Kenya: 'Scared Opponents' Think We Are Defensive, Says Posta Coach Omollo

Posta Rangers coach Sammy "Pamzo" Omollo has rubbished claims that his side has been very defensive as the SportPesa Premier League enters round 12 this weekend.

Speaking after receiving the Fidelity Insurance Coach of the Month award for April at Camp Toyoyo ground on Thursday, Omollo claimed that Posta are actually the "most offensive-minded team" in the league despite the fact that they have managed just nine goals in their 11 matches so far this season.

Omollo, who saw his side fall two points behind leaders Gor Mahia after their barren draw with Nakumatt last weekend, said his critics who claim his approach on matches is "defend first, attack maybe" are misguided.

Their mean defence, which has conceded only three goals, has seen opposing teams label the mail men's style of play both unattractive and un-progressive, but Omollo believes that is far from the truth.

The former Kenyan international agrees that the nine-goal haul, together with the fact that all their six wins have ended in a slim 1-0 scorelines, truly depicts his team's strike force as deeply wanting, but he explained that this is due to his opponents' defensive approach to matches.

"I have heard so many people criticising us for those 1-0 wins. But that doesn't mean that we are a defensive team," stated Omollo.

"We are actually the most offensive team in the league. Anyone who has watched our games knows this. The thing is that many of our opponents usually get timid, especially after they get to concede early in the game. They close up their defences completely, thereby making it very difficult for us to get a second goal."

"We have been working on that for a while now. I keep telling them to make sure in every game, especially if they happen to score first, they find a second goal. We are still working on that."

Western Stima and Thika United have conceded 16 goals each, the worst defensive record in the league this term.

But it is little wonder why they have established such a mean defence. The Rangers backline has some of the most combative defenders in the country.

The likes of captain Joackins Atudo, Luke Ochieng' and Titus Achesa are experienced defenders, and their award winning goalkeeper Patrick Matasi has kept on improving as the league gathers momentum.

Posta's unbeaten run however faces a major test in the next 10 days with matches against 2010 league champions Ulinzi Stars, who have the most potent attack in the league this season, and leaders Gor Mahia.

Rangers are placed second on the SPL table with 23 points, two below leaders Gor Mahia.