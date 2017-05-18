ICT Minister Supa Mandiwanzira announced Wednesday that the government invested $5 million into Telecel Zimbabwe in January this year.

He made the announcement at a cocktail organised to assure the market that the mobile operator is strong and has a solid future after its acquisition by government

The minister, "I wish to assure you that Telecel's continuity is assured. As soon as the Government finalized the purchase of the 60% stake in Telecel, in January 2017, it made an immediate capital injection of USD 5 million into the operation."

He added, "Government has plans to ultimately buy 100% of the Telecel business. Efforts to sanitize the 'shareholder wars' and eventually make the business private through listing or selling, et cetera continue."

