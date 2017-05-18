18 May 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: U.S. Embassy Partners With Zanzibar Film Festival

History was made yesterday, with the signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), between the US Embassy and the Zanzibar International Film Festival (ZIFF).

The new partnership will manifest itself in this coming July's 20th episode of the event, in Stone Town, with a week-long cultural exchange programme.

Within this agreement, the US Embassy will bring the American film director, Judd Ehrlich and their film expert, Debra Zimmerman, to conduct workshops during the festival.

"These workshops, which we're looking forward to doing, will focus on promoting and training for documentary film making, marketing and distribution. For the first time ever, we're going to have a workshop dedicated specifically to women and that is women who make movies here," The Embassy's Charge d'Affaires, Virginia Blaser, said on the occasion.

She also mentioned that within the partnership it has been scheduled for the screening of "Keepers of the Game," which has been directed by Eh rlich. This film follows a team of indigenous American girls, as they seek to win a regional championship in the sport of lacrosse, which is traditionally reserved for men and boys.

Through this partnership, Ehrlich and Zimmerman will be working directly with emerging Zanzibari filmmakers, throughout this edition.

The two visitors will also be conducting a series of workshops on documentary filmmaking, together with marketing and distribution of films. Added to this they will be holding workshops specifically for women in the film industry.

