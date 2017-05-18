Nigeria: Again, PDP Denies Asking Members to Defect

Abuja — The Senator Ahmed Makarfi-led Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has again denied directing its followers to defect to other political parties.

The faction in a statement in Abuja, nevertheless said that state chapters challenged by intrigues it claimed were sprung up by the Senator Modu Sheriff led leadership could choose alternative party platforms to contest for offices, pending the resolution of the leadership crisis in the party.

The Lagos State chapter of the party in the light of that said, yesterday, that its members would contest the forthcoming local government elections in the state on the platform of the newly registered Advanced Peoples Democratic Party, APDA.

Meanwhile, the Sheriff led leadership, yesterday, flayed the Makarfi leadership stance, saying that it was an indication of the determination of the group to destroy the PDP.

In a statement by Makarfi, he said even though talks on alliances were in progress, it nevertheless denied directing its members to join any political party.

Denying the assertion in some national newspapers that it advised or directed people to defect, Makarfi, said, "Our statement was clear that we are in court. and have faith in judiciary. We are also aware that PDP is being disenfranchised in some elections and that different states have adopted different approaches to the issue without prejudice to the substantive matter before the court. It should be noted that we at the national level, I have never asked anyone to defect to another party."

Meanwhile, the leadership of the PDP in Lagos State which is aligned to Makarfi, yesterday , said that it was considering the APDA, as an alternative platform for its candidates.

Publicity Secretary of PDP, Taofik Gani, who spoke with Vanguard accused the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state of plans to frustrate the list of PDP aspirants loyal to Makarfi.