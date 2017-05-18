The United Nations (UN) has pledged $1, 6 million towards the needs of families affected by floods this last rain season.

The fund is meant to provide shelter, water, sanitation and hygiene to nearly 33 000 people from 20 districts.

UN resident coordinator, Bishow Parajuli, announcing the pledge, said it will help meet the basic needs of the most vulnerable particularly those who are still living in temporary camps in the southern parts of Zimbabwe.

"The CERF (Central Emergency Response Fund), which will be implemented by UNICEF, IOM and UNFPA together with Government Ministries, Local Authorities and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), will provide life-saving interventions to over 23 800 people with water, sanitation and hygiene," Parajuli said in Harare this Wednesday.

He added, "Over 12 500 pupils will receive emergency education materials while over 2 600 households will be provided with emergency shelter. Over 1 000 vulnerable families will receive non-food items and 2 500 women will be provided with dignity and reproductive health kits."

Last year, the UN gave $8, 2 million in response to the severe drought that affected over 4 million rural Zimbabweans.

Chairperson of the cabinet committee on Emergency Preparedness and Disaster Management Saviour Kasukuwere commended the UN for consistently coming to the rescue of Zimbabwe when faced with such disasters.

"The Government of Zimbabwe appreciates the UN's support provided since the onset of the disaster and the financial commitment of $1, 6 million allocated from its emergency window funding it a true testimony of the UN's commitment to the people of Zimbabwe."

In March, government made an appeal for $189 million. That was after it declared the national flood disaster. The figure included immediate, medium and long term needs of those affected as the severely underfunded Civil Protection Unit was failing to cope.

According to UN, of the total budget, the immediate emergency humanitarian response requires at least $20 million. Government has committed $35 million to primarily bankroll rehabilitation of infrastructure to reconnect the affected areas. Other countries which have donated include China $1, 06 million, European Commission Humanitarian Office ($300 000), Japan ($50 000) and Namibia donated goods.