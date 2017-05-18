Photo: Daily News

Capital Development Authority building.

Former Speaker of the National Assembly, Pius Msekwa has joined an array of patrons supporting dissolution of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), stressing that the purpose for its establishment in 1973 had long gone.

"CDA was formed to serve its purpose at that time. Things have changed and we need to move with time. Its dissolution is a significant step towards development," the senior citizen remarked in response to an inquiry by 'Daily News' on the disbandment.

Mr Msekwa hailed President John Magufuli for the bold move to disband the authority, remarking further that; "every generation must write its own book."

In a previous interview with this paper last year, the former Speaker revealed how he and other leaders at that time played an instrumental role in establishing CDA, to foster the transfer of the capital city from Dar es Salaam to Dodoma.

"I remember attending a meeting chaired by the then President, Mwalimu Julius Nyerere, which agreed on forming an entity that would spearhead the transfer and it came out to be CDA," he said then, during the interview at his home.

And, in another interview towards the end of last year, former Prime Minister Cleopa Msuya recalled how the government was determined to shift its seat to the central region.

"The late George Kahama was the first Director General of CDA and he is the one who developed the master plan for Dodoma," the former PM explained.

In a related development, the chair of a taskforce formed by Dodoma Regional Commissioner, Jordan Rugimbana to work on grievances of residents against the now defunct CDA, Mr Aron Kinunda, echoed the views by Mr Msekwa, noting that the objectives for its formation had been met.

"The dissolution of CDA, by President Magufuli, is a good step for the development of Dodoma; it is now apparent that land conflicts arising from differing legislations covering CDA on one hand and Dodoma Municipal Council on the other, will be no more," he explained.

According to Mr Kinunda, residents in the designated capital received the news with a sigh of relief, since the authority had turned out to be "a menace to the society."