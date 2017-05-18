The National Aids Commission (NAC) has said HIV and Aids prevalence rate is decreasing in the country.

NAC Project Coordinator, Amidu Tung'ande said the decrease among other factors is being necessitated by the fact that Malawians are now aware of how they can prevent the spread of the virus.

National Aids Commission HIV and Aids prevalence statistics for 2010 indicate that 10 percent of people in Malawi were living with HIV and Aids while the 2016/17 statistics show that eight percent of people in Malawi are living with the virus that causes Aids.

"Death, use of condoms during sex and many other factors are some of the causes for the decrease of the HIV and Aids prevalence rate in Malawi.

"At the moment, we have statistics from different districts in Malawi and it shows that there is a lower number of people living with HIV and Aids," said Tung'ande.

However, the Project Coordinator said it is hard in Malawi to make accurate HIV and Aids prevalence rate projections because many people do not go for HIV and Aids testing.

Tung'ande commended traditional leaders for encouraging their subjects to stop some cultural practices that lead to the spread of HIV and Aids in their communities.

"Almost all the Village heads in Malawi are taking part in the fight against HIV and Aids. In the past, we had some cultural practices such as chokolo, (wife inheritance), women cleansing and other practices which led to the spread of the virus but the village heads have played a positive role in ending some of the bad practices," said Tung'ande.