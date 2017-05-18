18 May 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: HIV and Aids Prevalence On the Decrease in Malawi - Nac

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Chimwemwe Ndawala

The National Aids Commission (NAC) has said HIV and Aids prevalence rate is decreasing in the country.

NAC Project Coordinator, Amidu Tung'ande said the decrease among other factors is being necessitated by the fact that Malawians are now aware of how they can prevent the spread of the virus.

National Aids Commission HIV and Aids prevalence statistics for 2010 indicate that 10 percent of people in Malawi were living with HIV and Aids while the 2016/17 statistics show that eight percent of people in Malawi are living with the virus that causes Aids.

"Death, use of condoms during sex and many other factors are some of the causes for the decrease of the HIV and Aids prevalence rate in Malawi.

"At the moment, we have statistics from different districts in Malawi and it shows that there is a lower number of people living with HIV and Aids," said Tung'ande.

However, the Project Coordinator said it is hard in Malawi to make accurate HIV and Aids prevalence rate projections because many people do not go for HIV and Aids testing.

Tung'ande commended traditional leaders for encouraging their subjects to stop some cultural practices that lead to the spread of HIV and Aids in their communities.

"Almost all the Village heads in Malawi are taking part in the fight against HIV and Aids. In the past, we had some cultural practices such as chokolo, (wife inheritance), women cleansing and other practices which led to the spread of the virus but the village heads have played a positive role in ending some of the bad practices," said Tung'ande.

Malawi

Opposition Says Ruling Party Governing On 'Deceit and Trickery'

Opposition legislators has accused the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) of governing the country through 'trickery'. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.