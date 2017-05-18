Zimbabwe: No Home Comforts for Gamecocks

FORMER champions Chicken Inn fell to their fourth defeat in their backyard, in what has been a troubling spell at home, after crashing to FC Platinum at White City yesterday. Agrippa Murimba struck the priceless goal in the 72nd minute when he got to the end of a defence-splitting pass from Talent Chawapihwa.

After the hosts had created a number of decent chances, which they failed to take, in the first half, they were made to pay for it after the interval.

FC Platinum caretaker coach Lizwe Sweswe, who was in charge yesterday as his boss Norman Mapeza is away in Turkey for the Galatasaray reunion, described the match as evenly-balanced and hailed his charges for utilising the chance they got.

"It was a tough and evenly balanced match, but we are happy with the win. We did not want our boss to come back under pressure, but now it's better," said Sweswe.

Chicken Inn goalkeepers' coach Julius Ndlovu bemoaned the missed chances.

"We feel we dominated, but failed to utilise the chances that came our way," said Ndlovu.

It was Chicken Inn's third 0-1 loss on the trot at home.

Coach Rahman Gumbo must now feeling the pressure as his men continue to misfire at home.

