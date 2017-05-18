Nigeria: Army Arrests 126 B/Haram Terrorists in Borno IDP Camp

The Nigeria Army on Wednesday said it had arrested about 126 suspected Boko Haram terrorists at the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in Damboa, Borno.

Maj.-Gen. Lucky Irabor, who made the disclosure while fielding questions from newsmen in Maiduguri, said the suspects were flushed out during mop up operations.

Irabor said that the mop up was conducted after the Boko Haram terrorists stormed Sabon Gari area in Damboa Local Government area of the state.

"During the attack, we lost about six soldiers and equipment, some of our soldiers were also wounded."

"So, in essence, that gave the purpose for further operations that our troops of 125 Brigade and the Civilian JTF rounded up about 126 of the terrorists in the camp."

NAN report that Maj.-Gen. Lucky Irabor has been transferred by the army to head the Multi Joint Task Force (MNJTF), in Njadmena, Chad Republic. (NAN)