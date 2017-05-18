Kenya: End Doctors' Pay Standoff

editorial

There is no good reason why there should be any tussle between the Ministry of Health and the Council of Governors over a straightforward matter such as whether or not the money to pay the doctors' pending salaries and allowances has been released.

Indeed, the public is at a loss as to what could be happening.

Health Cabinet Secretary Cleopa Mailu insists that the counties should pay up because the funds have been dispatched to them, but the governors say nothing of the sort has happened.

The question we must ask is who is fooling who on this matter of vital national importance.

When the return-to-work pact was reached to end the doctors' 100-day strike, it was expected that they would receive their pay as soon as possible.

It is on basis of this that their union called off the strike and its members have continued to provide services despite this needless impasse.

PROVIDED EVIDENCE

Of the two parties, the Health ministry sounds more believable, as CS Mailu has even provided evidence of payment schedules, which indicate that some Sh2.3 billion was sent to the counties.

This is proof to the public that the money to pay the doctors' pending dues is, indeed available.

It's, therefore, terribly unfair and unreasonable to expect doctors to continue working without pay as the ministry and the county bosses trade accusations.

If it is the case that the money probably went astray along the way, it should be found and re-rooted to the rightful beneficiaries.

This matter has dragged on for too long. It must be resolved now once and for all.