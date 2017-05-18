Kenya: Punish Culprits in Mobile Clinics Scam

editorial

The dubious mobile clinics project that was part of the suspected Sh5 billion Health ministry scandal continues to haunt the government.

More than a year since the 99 so-called improvised clinics were procured, they continue to lie at the National Youth Service yard in Mombasa.

Cumulatively, the mobile clinics cost the taxpayer a whopping Sh800 million, a sum many times more than the actual cost.

Not only was the cost highly inflated, but the dealer also got the luxury to keep them at a government facility at no cost.

Paradoxically, the mobile clinics were bought for the counties, yet the governors whose jurisdictions they were meant for, have categorically denied any knowledge about them.

NEVER ORDERED

The Council of Governors has maintained that its members never ordered them, neither were they consulted on the deal.

Clearly, the whole thing was vendor-driven.

This matter brings to the fore many disturbing questions.

Who actually ordered the mobile clinics and what was the real intention?

If they were legitimately needed, how come they have been left to stay unused for more than a year?

What is their status now, having remained idle for so long?

DESIGNATED BENEFICIARIES

What has made it difficult for the government to deploy the clinics to the designated beneficiaries? What is the time value for money?

But to understand the matter better, we have to revisit the whole scandal in which the government is suspected to have lost billions of shillings.

Several investigations were undertaken after the initial audit reports, including one by a parliamentary committee, but the outcomes have not been released.

The government should clear the clinics from the NYS yard and deploy them appropriately.

But more fundamentally, it must get to the bottom of the scandal and bring to account those behind the scam.

It is unacceptable that the public has to pay an exorbitant price for what it does not need and which facility has been left to lie unused for months.

The Kenyan Premier League have approached their legal team concerning SuperSport's abrupt termination of their multi-million broadcast rights sponsorship deal last month.