Kenya: Ton-Up Obuya Guides Kenya Past Singapore

On form Kenya XI batsman Collins Obuya on Wednesday blasted a scintillating century to power his team to victory over Singapore at Nairobi Jaffreys.

Kenya won by 41 runs using the Duckworth Lewis (D/L) method after rain stopped play in the 36th over of Singapore's innings.

Obuya's 109 not out came off 114 deliveries with seven boundaries and four towering sixes. Obuya was Kenya's highest runs getter. He shared a seventh wicket partnership of 87 with Lucas Oluoch (31 not out off 30 balls with two boundaries and three sixes), the best partnership for the hosts. Obuya also shared a fourth wicket stand of 69 with Gurdeep Singh (32 off 45 balls).

Put in to bat first, Kenya set a target of 275 for the loss of six wickets in their allotted 50 overs. Rushab Patel (38 off 63 balls) and Abraham Vadada (33 off 65 balls) were the other batsmen who did well with the bat.

Kenya started their innings on a sour note when opening batsman, Dhiren Gondaria, lost his wicket to Janak Prakash (1/42) who had him caught by Arjun Mutreja for two with a score of five runs showing on the scoreboard.

Gondaria's opening partner, Abraham Vadada steadied the ship when he put on a second wicket stand of 70 with Rushab Patel.

The other Singapore bowlers who took wickets were Vijaya Selladorre (2/29), Anatha Krishana (2/42) and Parag Dahiwal (2/42).

In reply, Singapore had scored 136 runs for the loss of four wickets in 36 overs when heavens opened at around 4pm and made the ground unplayable leaving the umpires with no other option than call the game off.

Anish Paraam had settled down well with an unbeaten 70 that came off 90 deliveries with eight boundaries, when the game was stopped. He top scored for his side. Mutreja (30 off 60 balls with three fours). Anish and Navin Paraam (12), no relationship, were the only batsmen who scored double digit figures for their team.

Pushpak Kerai (2/23) was Kenya's highest wicket taker. Nelson Odhiambo (1/18) and Shem Obado (1/20) were the other wicket takers

"Our boys need more games like these so that their mistakes are corrected instantly instead of waiting for a period of four months or so before they have another international fixtures," said Obuya, a former Kenya captain.

At Sikh Union ground Oman (142 for 6 in 28.2 overs) beat Malaysia (141 all out in 42.3 overs) by four wickets.

Today Kenya XI will play their second game against Oman at Nairobi Jafreys while Singapore and Malaysia will square it out at Sikh Union ground.

Singapore, Oman and Malaysia are on their way to Uganda for the ICC World Cricket League Division Three tournament that will be held in Kampala from May 23 to 30. The are on a stopover in Nairobi for build-up matches.

Six teams will fight it out in Uganda including USA, Canada and hosts Uganda for two promotion slots to the ICC World Cricket League Division Two and also have a chance to vie for a spot in next year's 2019 World Cup qualifiers.