A Chipinge man, last week, Saturday ran amok and clobbered his friend with a burning log before setting him ablaze accusing him of stealing his knife.

Police confirmed the incident.

Manicaland provincial deputy police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Luxon Chananda, said the suspect, Muchaneta Chigoti, 25, of Mutumburi village under Chief Garahwa who is believed to be mentally challenged, attacked the deceased John Munduso.

Police said Munduso, a Mozambican national, visited Chigoti who stayed alone at his parents' homestead. The two sat beside a fire as usual discussing their issues.

Suddenly, Chigoti pulled out a log from the fire and hit Munduso several times on the head until he fell unconscious accusing him of stealing his knife. Munudso eventually died.

In an attempt to conceal the crime, Chigoti covered the deceased with a blanket and set him ablaze.

Chigoti's neighbour Patrick Mahanya, 31, arrived to ask for matches and discovered the deceased's body in flames.

Mahanya alerted Canias Mahanya, 32, and Kasirai Maneneka, 24, who later doused the fire.

Mahanya reported the matter to the police leading to Chigoti's arrest.

The body was ferried to St Peters Hospital for post mortem.

Chananda said investigations were still in progress and urged people not to take law into their own hands.