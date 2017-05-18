South Africa: SA Women Hold Their Nerve to Secure Victory

Half-centuries from Andrie Steyn, Chloe Tryon and Trisha Chetty, as well as three wickets from Shabnim Ismail saw the Momentum Proteas clinch an eight-run win over India in Potchefstroom on Wednesday.

South Africa posted a competitive 269/5 at the end of their 50 overs after they were put in to bat first. The batters did well to recover after the loss of Lizelle Lee, who was trapped lbw by Jhulan Goswami off the first delivery of the day. Steyn (83) and Chetty put the team back on track with a 151-run stand for the second wicket before Ekta Bisht ended the latter's innings on 76 (102 balls).

Vice-captain and now stand-in captain, Chloe Tryon joined the party, hitting an exciting and unbeaten 77 runs from 39 deliveries. Her knock included five fours and six sixes. She also spearheaded an undefeated 46-run, sixth-wicket partnership with Marizanne Kapp (19*) before the innings came to an end.

India's Deepti Sharma (71 off 71 balls) and Punam Raut got their side's reply off to a good start with a solid, 83-run opening stand before the latter was run out by Tryon on 35 (43 balls). Sharma was joined by skipper Mithali Raj, who scored the only other half-century of their innings, adding 54 runs from 59 deliveries and sharing a 68-run partnership for the second wicket before Sune Luus (1/22) struck, removing Sharma.

With the pressure mounting and both sides evenly poised, Ismail (3/54) and Masabata Klaas (2/50) took five wickets between them to restrict the visitors to 261/9 and give South Africa a sweet victory for after coming out second best in their previous encounter.

Tryon was delighted with the win and hopes that the team can continue to come out ahead in future pressure situations.

"It was a really tough game, India are always tough to beat but I'm really proud of the way that the team banded together for the win today," she said. "It's always nice to win, but the manner in which we win is also really important and I'm happy to see that we are able to clinch the pressure situations and pull off a win."

India still hold on to the top spot on the points table with an equal 19 points to the hosts, but gain the edge by virtue of a superior net run rate. Zimbabwe, who secured their second victory in the series so far (both against Ireland, today by five wickets) take third place, while Ireland, who have yet to win a match are in last place.

The next round of matches will see South Africa take on Ireland at PUK Oval, while India go up against Zimbabwe at Senwes Park Stadium on Friday, 19 May 2017.

Source: Sport24