A 39 year-old man here recently committed suicide after his wife found a knicker stashed in his trousers' pocket and failed to give her a satisfactory explanation, police have confirmed.

According to police records, Robson Chikunda of Tazvitya Village in Goromonzi had a heated dispute with his wife, Sarah Provhero, 30, on 5 May, after she discovered a knicker in his pocket.

During the quarrel, Chikunda, feeling the heat, stormed out of the family home and was only discovered the next morning lying unconscious nearby his home by a fellow villager and was suspected to have drunk an unknown substance.

His wife then rushed him to a nearby clinic, but he was pronounced dead on arrival. Chikunda's body was then transferred to Parireyantwa hospital for a post-mortem.

However, the police could not release the post-mortem results. Chikunda has since been buried in his home village.