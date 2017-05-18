Kenya: Pamzo Scoops April Coach of the Month Gong

Nairobi — Posta Rangers tactician Sammy 'Pamzo' Omollo was on Wednesday named the Fidelity Insurance Coach of the Month for April.

Omollo, who joined Posta Rangers at the beginning on this season, collected 14 points out of 24 available in April, after winning four and drawing two matches to end the month top of the Kenyan Premier League.

Posta Rangers started the month with a 1-1 draw away to Kakamega Homeboyz, then beat Western Stima 1-0 at home, won 1-0 against Mathare United, overcame Kariobangi Sharks 1-0, beat Sony Sugar 1-0 before ending the month with a 1-1 draw at home to giants AFC Leopards.

Omollo who is aiming to only become the second coach after Robert Matano to win the KPL title with two different clubs, was rewarded with Sh75,000 and a trophy.

