17 May 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Pamzo Scoops April Coach of the Month Gong

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — Posta Rangers tactician Sammy 'Pamzo' Omollo was on Wednesday named the Fidelity Insurance Coach of the Month for April.

Omollo, who joined Posta Rangers at the beginning on this season, collected 14 points out of 24 available in April, after winning four and drawing two matches to end the month top of the Kenyan Premier League.

Posta Rangers started the month with a 1-1 draw away to Kakamega Homeboyz, then beat Western Stima 1-0 at home, won 1-0 against Mathare United, overcame Kariobangi Sharks 1-0, beat Sony Sugar 1-0 before ending the month with a 1-1 draw at home to giants AFC Leopards.

Omollo who is aiming to only become the second coach after Robert Matano to win the KPL title with two different clubs, was rewarded with Sh75,000 and a trophy.

A lover of sports who seeks to tell the African story in an African way. Top ten finalist of the Abu Dhabi Sports Media Pearl Awards. Be it on the pitch, court, track, pool or course, the story will be told. On twitter @KakaTimm

Kenya

Kenya Tops Region's Military Ranking

Kenya's military has for the second time been ranked as Africa's eleventh most powerful force ahead of its Ugandan and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.