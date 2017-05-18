18 May 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Well-Wisher Delivers Flowers to President Buhari in London

Photo: The Guardian
A well-wisher of President Muhammadu Buhari delivering a bouquet of flowers alongside what looked like a ‘get well soon’ card at the Abuja House, London
By Tunde Oyedoyin

London — President Muhammadu Buhari may have got faceless and mischievous people peddling lies online that he has passed on - like they did on Monday. But he is alive and not in short supply of well-wishers who are standing by him at this time of ill health.

Unlike those behind the fake news, one of his supporters sent him a bouquet of flowers at the official residence of the Nigerian High Commissioner to the Court of St James's, Abuja House just before noon yesterday.

"I have a delivery of flowers," the courier lady told security personnel who responded to the entry buzzer. Within a minute, she went back to her van and handed over the flowers specifically addressed as "President Muhammadu Buhari, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. "

Earlier, about 10:50 a.m., two family members came out of the house and were driven away by a waiting cab. But before they got inside, The Guardian approached them.

One of the pair, a young man of about 25 years, received from a postman at least two letters, including a Royal Mail special delivery addressed to Buhari. Prodded on the current state of health of the president as he approached the waiting vehicle, he, however, declined comments.

A minute earlier, a pretty young woman that strikes the resemblance of the president and that of his wife, Aisha, said Buhari was "fine."Asked, "How is the president doing?" she responded with a smile, saying, "he is fine." And just before shutting the door of the car, she was again questioned:" Are you his daughter?" She gave a "no" answer.

About 1:00 p.m., an official of the High Commission, who was interrogated on the issue from outside the gate where this reporter was standing, said "good " and gave a thumbs up. But when further asked, "when last did you see him?" He did not answer.Meanwhile, movement in and out of the house was minimal till after 3:00 p.m. when The Guardian left.

