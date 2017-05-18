18 May 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Stop Allocating Soldiers to Politicians, Wike Tells Army

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Victor Edozie

Port Harcourt — Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike yesterday called on the Chiefvof Army Staff to desist from posting 'battalions' of soldiers to politicians, saying it is counter-productive and a threat to national security.

The governor said that the Chief of Army Staff, General Tukur Buratai should go beyond complaining that politicians are hobnobbing with soldiers and take action to check the disturbing trend.

Speaking during the flag off of the construction of the Old Aba Road by Mbano junction in Oyigbo Local Government Area of the State , governor Wike said all over the world, only the Commander-in-Chief has soldiers guarding him.

Daily Trust reports that Buratai had in a statement on Tuesday said some individuals we approaching officers and soldiers for political reasons, warning them to desist or be dealt with.

Nigeria

I Will Sign 2017 Budget When Satisfied With Content - Osinbajo

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo will assent to the 2017 budget when he is satisfied with the content, his spokesperson… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.