Nigeria: Stop Allocating Soldiers to Politicians, Wike Tells Army

Port Harcourt — Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike yesterday called on the Chiefvof Army Staff to desist from posting 'battalions' of soldiers to politicians, saying it is counter-productive and a threat to national security.

The governor said that the Chief of Army Staff, General Tukur Buratai should go beyond complaining that politicians are hobnobbing with soldiers and take action to check the disturbing trend.

Speaking during the flag off of the construction of the Old Aba Road by Mbano junction in Oyigbo Local Government Area of the State , governor Wike said all over the world, only the Commander-in-Chief has soldiers guarding him.

Daily Trust reports that Buratai had in a statement on Tuesday said some individuals we approaching officers and soldiers for political reasons, warning them to desist or be dealt with.