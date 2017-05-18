Kenyatta, Raila Lead Presidential Hopefuls in Declaring Wealth to EACC

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM's Raila Odinga are among eleven presidential aspirants who have submitted their self-wealth declaration forms to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission.

Speaking during the unveiling of a partnership with faith-based organisation, EACC Chairperson Archbishop Retired Eliud Wabukala said the Commission will conduct a background check on the information submitted to ensure candidates meet the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution and Section 13 of the Leadership and Integrity Act, 2012.

President Kenyatta will be seeking a second term on a Jubilee Party while Odinga will fly the flag on behalf of the super opposition outfit, NASA.

The Commission had in April this year said candidates aspiring for various elective seats in the forthcoming polls will be required to submit self declaration forms to the EACC to facilitate their clearance.

Wabukala said EACC will strictly abide by the law when determining the suitability or otherwise of those vying in the August 8th General Election.

Among questions contained in the declaration form include; whether or not one has ever engaged in any kind of dishonest in conduct of public affairs, abused a public office, misrepresented information to the public, engaged in wrongful conduct whilst in furtherance of personal benefit and whether one has ever misused public resources.