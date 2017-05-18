Nigeria: Wike to Buratai - Stop Giving Soldiers to Politicians If You Must Complain

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has urged the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai to stop complaining about his troops' involvement in politics but should rather stop posting soldiers to politicians.

Wike gave the statement while speaking during the flag-off of the construction of the Old Aba Road by Mbano junction in Oyigbo Local Government Area on Wednesday.

According to him, it is only in Nigeria that soldiers follow politicians, adding that all over the world, only the Commander-in-chief is allowed to have soldiers uses soldiers.

"Who are those approving battalions of soldiers to politicians? If they don't want soldiers to follow politicians, they should stop giving soldiers to politicians.

"It is only in Nigeria that soldiers follow politicians. They should stop soldiers from being security details to politicians. Somebody comes home and they will give him battalions of soldiers and they say soldiers should not hobnob with politicians.

"All over the world, it is only the commander-in-chief that is allowed to use soldiers. But here, you see soldiers following politicians everywhere."