BLACK Rhinos coach Stanford "Stix" M'tizwa is relishing the Dynamos test tonight when the impressive army side take on the serial champions in a Castle Lager Premiership tie at the National Sports Stadium under floodlights. The match starts at 7pm. M'tizwa, who has led the army side to a flying start on their return to the top-flight league this year, yesterday took his players through their paces under floodlights at the Motor Action Sports Club in preparation for this rare evening kick-off.

Rhinos have conceded only two goals and lost one match in seven starts.

They are currently fourth on the log standings with 13 points from seven starts.

Lanky defender Sydney Linyama will be facing his former team for the first time in this match after he was released by the Harare giants.

"I think I have said this before, as Rhinos, our primary aim is to avoid relegation and there is no better time to do that," said M'tizwa.

"We have to collect as many points as we can early in the season because the second round games are always tricky.

"I am happy with the way we started and we need to maintain the progress.

"I am sure this game against Dynamos is probably the best test we can get now.

"You see, they are a big team with many supporters.

"The atmosphere when you play Dynamos is always different. It's easy to experience stage fright playing against such a team.

"So my boys need such games to gauge their competitiveness. If we can beat them it will be very good for our confidence going forward."

Although fullback Farai Banda will be out through suspension, Rhinos were relieved after one of their key midfielders Wonder Kapinda was certified fit for the match.

The army outfit have enjoyed a consistent run with a number of seasoned players in their squad that include former Warriors trialist Lot Chiwunga, Milton Kureva, Wilson Chakanyuka, Benjamin Marere, Jameson Mukombwe and Linyama impressing.

The tall Linyama has formed a tight central defensive partnership with skipper Bruce Homora.

DeMbare team manager Richard Chihoro said the soldiers, who have been giving very little away to their opponents, should brace for a competitive game.

The Glamour Boys welcome utility man Obey Mwerahari from suspension and coach Lloyd Mutasa will be spoilt for choice after they reported a clean bill of health.

Midfielder Gift Saunyama, who has been involved in light training sessions in the past month, is back in full training and could be available for selection.

Chihoro said they needed to approach the game with a lot of caution.

"Rhinos are not rookies in the Premiership. Probably they have more experienced players than us because if you look at the likes of Chiwunga, Marere, Wonder Kapinda, they have played Premiership football for years now.

"These guys have a lot of experience so we would need the right attitude.

"We are happy there are no injuries in our camp. Competition for places is very high and I feel for the coaches because it's going to be difficult for them," said Chihoro.

While Rhinos were winning their last match, DeMbare were involved in the mayhem at Barbourfields after their blockbuster clash with Highlanders was rocked by crowd trouble.

The match was stopped after 42 minutes with scores tied 1-1 when Cameroonian international Christian Joel Ntoupa grabbed a contentious equaliser which did not go down well with the Bosso supporters.

"We haven't been affected by what happened there at all.

"We always know and expect that because over the years that is what we have come to expect from Highlanders supporters, especially when we beat them.

"It's unfortunate, but it's also not the first time that we have experienced such incidents there. So we remain focused on the assignments ahead of us," said Chihoro.

Fixtures

Today: ZPC Kariba v CAPS United (Nyamhunga), Dynamos v Black Rhinos (NSS, 7:00pm).