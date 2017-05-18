18 May 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Actress Lizz Njagah Furious Over Usage of her Photos to Promote Dating Site

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Lizz Njagah/Facebook
Lizz Njagah.
By Chad Kitundu

Actress Liz Njagah has been left enraged after her photos with her husband Alex Konstantaras were used to promote an online dating site without her authorization.

The mother of one is now seeking help from her Facebook followers to unmask the Facebook user who posted the photos on her timeline.

In her post the user, who goes by the name Jane Mueni, recommended the site as a possible solution to all single, lonely and people in boring relationships or complicated marriages.

GENUINE SITE

The post was accompanied with a gallery of photos including those of  Njagah and her husband. The woman has since deleted the post.

“Please, abeg, what is this? My husband is not a sponsor, we didn ' t meet on a dating site. If anyone knows this Jane Mueni could you please ask her to desist from using our pictures to advertise her fake website?” Ms Njagah wrote on Facebook.

The House of Lungula actress, and wife to film director Alex Konstantaras, wondered why the said woman was using other people pictures if her site was genuine.

Kenya

Kenya Tops Region's Military Ranking

Kenya's military has for the second time been ranked as Africa's eleventh most powerful force ahead of its Ugandan and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.