Kenya: Actress Lizz Njagah Furious Over Usage of her Photos to Promote Dating Site

Actress Liz Njagah has been left enraged after her photos with her husband Alex Konstantaras were used to promote an online dating site without her authorization.

The mother of one is now seeking help from her Facebook followers to unmask the Facebook user who posted the photos on her timeline.

In her post the user, who goes by the name Jane Mueni, recommended the site as a possible solution to all single, lonely and people in boring relationships or complicated marriages.

GENUINE SITE

The post was accompanied with a gallery of photos including those of Njagah and her husband. The woman has since deleted the post.

“Please, abeg, what is this? My husband is not a sponsor, we didn ' t meet on a dating site. If anyone knows this Jane Mueni could you please ask her to desist from using our pictures to advertise her fake website?” Ms Njagah wrote on Facebook.

The House of Lungula actress, and wife to film director Alex Konstantaras, wondered why the said woman was using other people pictures if her site was genuine.