18 May 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Foreign Trader Jailed Over Vending Bales of Worn-Out Underwear

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Daily Monitor
Keliang Zhang denied charges of selling and being in possession of worn-out bales of undergarments.
By Betty Ndagire

Kampala — Court in Kampala has remanded to Luzira prison a foreign trader for allegedly vending bales of worn-out underwear.

Mr Keliang Zhang, 35, a Chinese national yesterday appeared before Buganda Road Grade one magistrate, Ms Marion Mangeni, who read to him two counts which included; selling and being in possession of worn-out bales of undergarments, offences he denied.

Prosecution contends that on April 27, 2017 at Junhao Trade Company Limited along Kafumbe Mukasa road in Kampala, Mr Zhang was found selling and in possession of 17 bales of undergarments which do not conform to the requirements code of practice for inspection and acceptance criteria for used textile products locally dumbed "Mivumba."

Ms Mangeni adjourned the matter to May 22 for Mr Zhang's bail application.

In August, 2016, Civil Society Organisations petitioned Parliament, calling for a ban on used undergarment and other second-hand clothes on account of being unhygienic.

In a petition that was fronted by Worldwide African Congress (WAC), a Pan-African organisation, was intended to save Ugandans dignity and health by imposing a ban on the importation of second-hand underwear that include but not limited to underpants, knickers, brassieres, vests, night dresses and subsequently reward those that engage in their production locally.

Uganda

Police 'Illegally Recruited' Former Rwenzururu Royal Guards

"Between the devil and the deep blue sea," so goes an old proverb, referring to someone caught between unending… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.