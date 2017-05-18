South Africa: Search for New Proteas Coach Underway

The board of directors of Cricket South Africa (CSA) approved the process to appoint the head coach of the Proteas at its meeting in Johannesburg. In terms of the timeline the appointed coach and his management team will be in place by the beginning of September.

The board has nominated the following persons to serve on the selection panel to screen and recommend a suitable candidate to the Board for appointment: Norman Arendse, Rihan Richards, Oupa Nkagisang, Gary Kirsten and Eric Simons.

"There has been uninformed negativity in the media about the Board's decision to start a process to recruit a coach for the men's senior national team," commented Board chairperson Chris Nenzani. "But the reasons for our doing this were obvious and the committee we have appointed to oversee the process will make sure that we have all bases covered."

The board has also confirmed the following decisions:

- An extension to the term of office of all the selectors serving on the National Selection Panel (NSP) until the end of the ICC World Cup in 2019;

- The appointment of Robin Peterson to serve on the Cricket Committee as the Eminent Past Player representative. He replaces Ashwell Prince who has taken up the position of head coach of the Cape Cobras; and

- The pipeline committee to form a task team to undertake a comprehensive review of schools cricket with a view to setting up a new governance structure and framework that would better integrate the management of school's cricket into CSA and its member structures. This will be conducted jointly with the current schools leadership headed by Shaheed Khan.

Source: Sport24