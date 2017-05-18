Kenya: Low-Priced Maize Flour to Retail Countrywide By Weekend

Photo: Francis Nderitu/The Nation

A couple at the Ronald Ngala branch of Tuskys Supermarket in Nairobi purchase a packet of maize flour on May 17, 2017.

Nairobi — The subsidised maize flour is expected to be distributed to all retail shops across the country by the end of the week.

According to the Cereal Millers Association (CMA), the program which began on Wednesday will see all retailers across the country sell the commodity at a fixed price of Sh90.

"We are happy to inform members of the public that government subsidised maize flour is already available in a number of small retail shops and kiosks countrywide plus in some supermarket stores like Tuskys, Clean Shelf, East Matt, Naivas and Uchumi stores," the association said in a statement.

"We expect all retail chains including Nakumatt and Carrefour to have the GOK stamped stocks by end of day on Friday, 19th May 2017."

Kenyans engaged in a frenzied shopping of the maize flour, with many fearing it may run out of stock.

The association however assured the public that there is enough stock to be distributed to all parts of the country to alleviate suffering.

"We would like to clarify that the lack of maize flour in some retail chains does not in any way reflect a lack of maize flour in the country," it stated.

"The Cereal Millers Association has received complaints from some members of the public who cannot find Government of Kenya (GOK) subsidised white maize flour in some supermarket stores in the country," it said.

It further observed that some supplies might still be on the road and others will take a while as logistical hitches continue to be addressed.

"We therefore expect that the GOK subsidised maize will be available countrywide in all smalls shops and supermarket by end of day Sunday, 21st May 2017."

It assured the government and members of the public of its commitment to play a positive part in the program, which is aimed at mitigating a challenge brought about by severe drought in the country.