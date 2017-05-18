South Africa: SA Deports At Least 300 Malawi Illegal Immigrants - Report

South Africa has deported at least 300 Malawian citizens, who had been living in the country without proper documents, a report says.

According to Nyasa Times, Malawi's deputy national spokesperson for the immigration department, Wellington Chiponde, said that half of the deportees arrived in the southern African country on Tuesday.

The other half was expected to have arrived on Wednesday.

Around 849 Malawians were detained by South African authorities for contravening immigration laws.

In 2016, South Africa deported at least 120 Malawians. They had been detained at the Lindela Immigration Removal Centre in Krugersdorp for living in the country illegally.

"As Department of Immigration, we are urging Malawians to observe immigration regulations in all countries. Holding a valid passport is not enough but citizens should familiarise themselves with immigration requirements in all countries they are travelling to," Chiponde was quopted as saying.

Source: News24