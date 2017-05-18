18 May 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Four Mike Sonko Supporters Electrocuted in Nairobi

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Fred Mukinda

Four supporters of Nairobi gubernatorial nominee Mike Sonko were hospitalised after being electrocuted during campaigning in the city.

They were on the roof of a lorry in a convoy when they came into contact with live electricity cables on Haile Selassie Avenue.

FELL OFF

They fell off the vehicle and were rushed to Kenyatta National Hospital.

The incident was reported to Kamukunji Police Station at 7.30 pm on Wednesday.

A 14-year-old boy was among the injured.

The others are Mr Peterson Juma, 30, Mr Robert Mutia, 18, while the fourth was not immediately identified.

'FAIR'

Police said the four were admitted in "fair condition."

Mr Sonko was accompanied by Deputy President William Ruto, National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale and Jubilee Nairobi senate nominee Johnson Sakaja.

They were headed to Kariokor to drum up support for Mr Sonko and his running mate Polycarp Igathe.

Kenya

Kenya Tops Region's Military Ranking

Kenya's military has for the second time been ranked as Africa's eleventh most powerful force ahead of its Ugandan and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.