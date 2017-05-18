Four supporters of Nairobi gubernatorial nominee Mike Sonko were hospitalised after being electrocuted during campaigning in the city.

They were on the roof of a lorry in a convoy when they came into contact with live electricity cables on Haile Selassie Avenue.

FELL OFF

They fell off the vehicle and were rushed to Kenyatta National Hospital.

The incident was reported to Kamukunji Police Station at 7.30 pm on Wednesday.

A 14-year-old boy was among the injured.

The others are Mr Peterson Juma, 30, Mr Robert Mutia, 18, while the fourth was not immediately identified.

'FAIR'

Police said the four were admitted in "fair condition."

Mr Sonko was accompanied by Deputy President William Ruto, National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale and Jubilee Nairobi senate nominee Johnson Sakaja.

They were headed to Kariokor to drum up support for Mr Sonko and his running mate Polycarp Igathe.