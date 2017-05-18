Kenya: Marsabit Deputy Governor Joins Jubilee After Yatani Drops Him

Marsabit Deputy Governor Omar Abdi has defected to the Jubilee Party from ODM, opting to support Mr Mohamud Ali, a governorship aspirant.

Although Mr Omar has not been promised of any political seat, he has accused Governor Ukur Yatani of mistreatment.

"I have persevered a lot of things including harassment from my boss. I however exercise my rights and that is why today I have left the government in office in support of his opponent," said Mr Omar who also accused Mr Yatani of preventing him from attending official events.

However, Governor Yatani denied the accusations saying that the Burji people dropped the current deputy governor and gave him a new running mate for the August 8 re-election bid.

BURJI SUPPORT

But Mr Omar said that the Burji people lost direction in the 2013 elections after they supported Governor Yatani.

He said that in 2013, the community was divided but they have now decided to unite and back a candidate who can deliver for the county.

"The people of Marsabit should prepare for hard times on the political arena and probably the swift journey of the Burji tribe," said Mr Omar.

The deputy governor said he would reveal all the evils including misuse of authority and corruption which he claim haves been rampant in the office.

While defending his choice of a new running mate, governor Yatani said that the Burji community had presented Hassan Marsa as their choice.

ELDERS' CHOICE

He told the Nation that his plea to them to reconsider their choice was declined by the community elders.

"I have had a very good working relationship with my deputy governor and at this stage wish him well in his new endeavour. It is indeed unfortunate that the Burji elders dropped him," said Mr Yatani.

A month ago, the Burji elders had threatened to withdraw their support for the governor if he continued insisting on having the current deputy governor as his running mate.

In the 2013 general elections, the county boss had risen to power through the Rendille, Gabbra and Burji coalition which has now shifted support to his opponent in Jubilee.