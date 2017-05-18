South Africa: Grade 2 Pupil Complained of Genital Pain After Rape

The Grade 2 pupil of a Randburg primary school first complained to her parents that she had been raped after she suffered from genital pain, Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi's spokesperson Steve Mabona said.

"She complained to her parents of having pains to her private parts, and was subsequently taken to the doctor for the necessary examination. It was then confirmed that she had been penetrated," Mabona said.

Mabona said it was alleged that four Grade 7 boys raped the pupil in the boys' toilets.

Mabona said the parents informed the school about the developments, which took place during the school holidays.

The school then informed the Governing Body.

The alleged perpetrators were the subject of a disciplinary process on Thursday, May 11.

Mabona said two of the four boys were exonerated.

"The recommendation was that the learners must be expelled from the school. The Head of the Department will decide whether they should be expelled."

Also read: Grade 2 girl allegedly raped by Grade 7s at Randburg school

Earlier, Captain Walter Spencer told News24 that the incident happened on April 4. The parents opened a case on April 5. The pupils were arrested on April 20 and appeared in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on April 21.

Their next court appearance is on July 18.

Spencer said the matter was transferred to the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court.

All affected learners have been referred to the Teddy Bear Clinic to receive psychological support.

Mabona has urged learners to abide by the school code of conduct at all times and refrain from acts of misconduct.

"We also appeal to parents to assist the department to enforce discipline in and outside the school environment."

Source: News24