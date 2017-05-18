Angola: Cabinet Council Apprves Law On Nationality

Luanda — The Cabinet Council on Wednesday approved the regulation of the Nationality Law, a legal document that establishes procedures and acts related to the acquisition, loss and reacquisition of the Angolan The meeting, led by the Vice-president of the Republic, Manuel Domingos Vicente, also discussed a proposal to amend the Law on the Legal Regime of Civil Identification and Issuance of Identity Card.

According to the press release, the legal proposal aims to introduce new elements of security in the identity card as a measure to combat acts and attempts to forge this important document of identification of national citizens.

In the ??Justice domain, the Council approved the principle of gradual implementation of the updating of the careers of the Special Regime for Inspectors, Registries and Notary Officers, Courts, Civil and Criminal Identification, as part of the restructuring and reform process of the human resources management policy of this sector.

The report on the implementation of the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities in Angola was also approved, which describes the political measures and programmes of economic and social development adopted by the Government of Angola from 2013 to July 2016 for the promotion and Protection of the rights of this vulnerable group.

Within the framework of cooperation relations with the United States of America, the Cabinet Council approved the Legal Regime on the exchange of information of fiscal relevance, under the Agreement between the Governments of Angola and of the United States of America .

The objective, according to the press release, is to improve compliance with the International Tax Obligations and the Implementation of the Foreign Account Tax Compliance (FATCA), an American law designed to increase transparency in the international financial system and combat tax evasion through collection, processing and exchange of information between States.

In the tourism field, the meeting approved the rules of organization and operation of the Multisectoral Commission of Hotels and Tourism, an advisory body for prior consultation between the various ministerial departments on the policy measures and programmes to be implemented for the development of these two sectors.

The Council also approved the Action Plan for the Implementation of Resolution 1325 of the United Nations Security Council on Women, Peace and Security in Angola.

The meeting was also informed about the wave of cyber attacks that have occurred around the world and the security measures needed to fight against them.

The Council took note of the information coverage plan for the 2017 General Election.