Angola: Acquisition of Nationality Becomes Less Bureaucratic

Luanda — The process of granting Angolan nationality will become less bureaucratic when the Nationality Law regulation comes into force, a legal tool approved Wednesday by the Cabinet Council.

"We will no longer have the process of granting citizenship depending on the joint dispatch of the ministries of Justice and Human Rights and of the Interior", said the national director of Justice Policy, Pedro José Filipe.

Speaking to the press after the approval of the legal document, the director said that the regulation aims to overcome the existing constraints and bureaucratic barriers.

With the approval of the regulation, he said that it is no longer necessary to present the certificate of good conduct to access Angolan nationality.

The new regulation imposes the exclusive jurisdiction of the Ministry of Justice on the procedure for granting citizenship.

Regarding the attribution of nationality through marriage, he stated that the regulation establishes that marriage and the recognized "Domestic Partnership" are sufficient elements to grant the nationality to foreigners.

A domestic partnership is an interpersonal relationship between two individuals who live together and share a common domestic life but are not married.