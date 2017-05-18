18 May 2017

Angola: Footballers to Compete in Toulon Tournament to Be Announced Monday

Luanda — The list of twenty players, who will be part of the U20 national squad in the international tournament in Toulon from May 29 to June 10, will be announced next Monday.

This was said to the press on Wednesday by the coach, Igor Lazic, at the end of the sixth practice of the national team.

The coach said the preparation time was very short, but the last sessions were very fruitful because the players dedicated themselves and now he has more time to analyze small details.

"They are gradually adopting our philosophy of work because our mission is to represent Angola in this competition", he said.

In the first phase of the competition, the Angolan team will play England, Cuba and Japan.

