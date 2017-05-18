Angola: State Secretary Warns of Business Specialization in It Sector

Luanda — The Secretary of State for Information Technologies, Pedro Teta, recalled Wednesday in Luanda on the need for specialized and diversified companies in the Telecommunications and Information Technology market, in the current context of the sector in the country.

The official said so during the opening ceremony of the Conference of the Ministry of Telecommunications and Information Technologies (MTTI), under the theme "Private investment in telecommunications and information technology: legal framework, source of financing, Opportunity and challenge", on a day celebrating International Telecommunication Day.

According to him, the fair has among other objectives to attract new investments, both domestic and foreign, in order to boost the Angolan market with goods and services in the sector.

"It is intended that private entrepreneurs have the information that enables and motivates them to make investment of the sector, recognized by the Executive as an engine in the fight against poverty, social exclusion and a catalyst for modernity and progress of the Angolan people", he said.

To him, the expansion of the economy shall be supported by a robust and comprehensive IT infrastructure, enabling high-quality business communications, indispensable for the growth of the business community and the proper functioning of public bodies, as well as widespread access to the availed services.

He said there are many areas that are not yet covered by national companies, which generate many jobs, particularly for young people.