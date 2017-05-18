18 May 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Row Over Noisy Pub Dusk to Dawn - Mandala Residents Want Blatyre City Council to Close It

Tagged:

Related Topics

A popular pub in Blantyre called From Dusk to Dawn, in the residential area of Mandala Flats which is operated by businessman George Sims has been accused of causing a noise nuisance to neighbours.

Residents of Mandala Flats are complaining of disruption and have asked Blantyre City Council (BCC) to close From Dusk to Dawn pub.

"It's a living nightmare living here," said one of the residents of Mandala Flats who has signed a petition to the Blantyre City Council.

"My sleeping pattern has gone out.They noise has just turned up of late," he added.

In the petition to the council, the residents also argue that the property is not wrongly used as it is not a designated commercial property.

The concerned residents obtained a removal order through Magistrate Peter Kandulu but it was later vacated by Sims' lawyer Ted Roka through Justice Rowland Mbvundula.

BCC spokesperson Anthony Kasunda confirmed they received a a complaint from residents.

Kasunda said the council gave the owner a notice of closure after finding out that the bar was operating without a licence.

" We went to the premises to investigate and ordered the owner to close the business after discovering that he had no operating licence," Kasunda said.

But the bar is still operational despite the owner being ordered to close.

Kasunda said if that is so, that means From Dusk to Dwan pub is "operating illegally."

He promised that the council will investigate and "take the necessary action."

According to lawyer for the pub, Roka their licence will expire in June 2017.

Malawi

Former Minister Chaponda Faces 'Further Investigations'

Chairperson of the joint committee of Parliament which conducted an inquiry into Admarc maize procurement from… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.