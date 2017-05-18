A popular pub in Blantyre called From Dusk to Dawn, in the residential area of Mandala Flats which is operated by businessman George Sims has been accused of causing a noise nuisance to neighbours.

Residents of Mandala Flats are complaining of disruption and have asked Blantyre City Council (BCC) to close From Dusk to Dawn pub.

"It's a living nightmare living here," said one of the residents of Mandala Flats who has signed a petition to the Blantyre City Council.

"My sleeping pattern has gone out.They noise has just turned up of late," he added.

In the petition to the council, the residents also argue that the property is not wrongly used as it is not a designated commercial property.

The concerned residents obtained a removal order through Magistrate Peter Kandulu but it was later vacated by Sims' lawyer Ted Roka through Justice Rowland Mbvundula.

BCC spokesperson Anthony Kasunda confirmed they received a a complaint from residents.

Kasunda said the council gave the owner a notice of closure after finding out that the bar was operating without a licence.

" We went to the premises to investigate and ordered the owner to close the business after discovering that he had no operating licence," Kasunda said.

But the bar is still operational despite the owner being ordered to close.

Kasunda said if that is so, that means From Dusk to Dwan pub is "operating illegally."

He promised that the council will investigate and "take the necessary action."

According to lawyer for the pub, Roka their licence will expire in June 2017.