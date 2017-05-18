Tanzania: Govt to Distribute Fire Extinguishers to Public Schools

Dodoma — The government plans to distribute fire extinguishers to all public primary and secondary schools across the country in an effort to curb damages caused by fire breakouts.

This was revealed in the Parliament by Deputy Minister in President's office (Regional Administrations and Local Governments) Mr Suleiman Jaffo on Thursday morning.

He was responding to a question from Bububu Member of Parliament Mr Mwantakaje Haji (CCM). Mr Haji wanted to know how the government was prepared to contain a spate of fire incidences in public schools.

"We are aware that some schools as well as students' properties have been destroyed by fire and we are planning to distribute fire extinguishers to public schools across the country," said Mr Jafo.