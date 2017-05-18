18 May 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: April Starts, Deysel Debuts for New-Look Sharks

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Sharks team to take on the Sunwolves in their Super Rugby clash at Singapore's National Stadium on Saturday shows a number of changes to last week's team.

Head coach Robert du Preez has had his hand forced with injuries in the backline and had to make significant changes there to accommodate having to leave a number of players behind for medical attention.

In a completely rejigged front row and going with his rotation policy, Du Preez has brought in Thomas du Toit for Beast Mtawarira, Chiliboy Ralepelle and Franco Marais swap jerseys and Lourens Adriaanse replaces Coenie Oosthuizen, who has been rested in line with the Springbok rest protocol.

Stephan Lewies comes in for Etienne Oosthuizen in the second row in the final change to the pack, with the loose-forward trio of captain Philip van der Walt and the du Preez twins, Jean-Luc and Daniel remaining intact for this match.

Scrumhalf Michael Claassens has picked up a hamstring injury and Rowan Gouws has flown to Singapore to take his place on the bench, while Cobus Reinach will decide matters as the link between forwards and backs.

With an unfortunate injury toll hitting the backline, there are a number of changes made for this week.

Fullback Rhyno Smith (pectoral muscle tear), centre Jeremy Ward (broken nose) and Pat Lambie (concussion symptoms) have all been replaced.

Garth April comes in at No 10, Johan Deysel takes over at inside centre for Ward and Lwazi Mvovo has be moved from wing to fullback to accommodate the loss of Smith.

This opens the door for Sbu Nkosi to start his second match for the Sharks after making his debut two weeks ago against the Western Force King Park.

This match also marks the starting debut for centre Johan Deysel who has represented the Sharks off the bench previously, but now gains selection into the starting XV.

Teams:

Sunwolves

TBA

Sharks

15 Lwazi Mvovo, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Johan Deysel, 11 S'busiso Nkosi, 10 Garth April, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Philip van der Walt (captain), 5 Stephan Lewies, 4 Ruan Botha, 3 Lourens Adriaanse, 2 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 1 Thomas du Toit

Substitutes: 16 Franco Marais, 17 Tendai Mtawarira, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Etienne Oosthuizen, 20 Tera Mtembu, 21 Rowan Gouws, 22 Benhard Janse van Rensburg, 23 S'bura Sithole

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Is Suicide the 3rd Leading Cause of Death for Ages 15-24?

A South African community newspaper has claimed only car accidents and murder kill more young people in the country. The… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.