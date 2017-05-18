South Africa: Ntini's Son Included in SA U-19 Squad

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Wednesday named the 15-man South Africa under-19s squad that will take on 2016 ICC Under-19 World Cup winners, West Indies in a five-match, Youth One-Day International (ODI) series from July 9 to 19 in Durban and Pietermaritzburg.

Raynard van Tonder, who was named as the new team captain, will have nine new caps to lead, including 16-year-old Thando Ntini, son of former Proteas fast bowler, Makhaya.

The remaining six boasts players who were part of the team that beat Sri Lanka in an ODI series in January of this year, including experienced campaigner Wandile Makwetu, who is the most capped player in the side, having made his debut at the 2016 World Cup in Bangladesh.

Coach, Lawrence Mahatlane, is pleased with the team selected and believes that this series will do well to begin the team's preparation for the 2018 Under-19 World Cup in New Zealand.

"Testing ourselves against the world champions is an ideal opportunity for us as a team to see where we are with the 2018 World Cup just around the corner. It is an exciting team with only six players having previously represented South Africa, this is a great opportunity for those selected to showcase their talent."

CSA High Performance Manager, Vincent Barnes, commented "With the ICC U19 World Cup only a few months away, the West Indies series is a very important series for our team. There have been a few changes to the squad that beat Sri Lanka earlier this year and the West Indies, who are the current World Cup champions will provide the required stiff opposition for the home side."

South Africa will arrive in Durban on June 28, while West Indies will arrive two days later.

South Africa Under-19 squad:

Raynard van Tonder (Free State), Matthew Breetzke (Eastern Province), Curtis Campher (Gauteng), Jesse Christensen (Western Province), Gerald Coetzee (Free State), Jade de Klerk (Eastern Province), Fraser Jones (KZN Inland), Wandile Makwetu (Gauteng), Andile Mokgakane (KZN Coastal), Kgaudise Molefe (Gauteng), Jacob Miltz (Gauteng), Thando Ntini (Western Province), Jiveshan Pillay (Northerns), Herman Rolfes (Northerns), Keenan Smith (Eastern Province)

Source: Sport24