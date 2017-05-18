18 May 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Mother, Three Children Burnt to Death in Lagos

By Oladeinde Olawoyin

A woman identified simply as Hope, together with three children, were in the early hours of Thursday burnt to death in a Lagos fire accident.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the incident occured at about 2: 38 a.m. at shop B23 Ogunleye Street off Adekunle Kuye Street, Kilo Bus Stop Surulere.

Witnesses said the woman, her husband, together with her children were residing in the affected shop which was used for laundry services.

The children, identified as Chukwuka, (9yrs); Nonso (7yrs); and Ugochukwu (6yrs) were also burnt to death and were all recovered by officials of the Lagos emergency agency.

Their father, identified as Ignatius, sustained severe burns and had been taken to LASUTH for treatment.

Bodies of the deceased have been handed over to the police at Aguda Police Station.

When contacted Thursday morning, Adesina Tiamiyu, General Manager of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, said proper investigation would be conducted into the incident.

