Nigeria: Court Sets Date for Ifeanyi Ubah's Right Application Ruling

A Federal High Court in Lagos has fixed May 25 to rule on whether it has jurisdiction in hearing the suit involving the Chairman, Capital Oil and Gas Limited, Ifeanyi Ubah, and the State Security Service alongside others.

Justice Idris Mohammed adjourned the matter after hearing counter affidavits filed by counsel to the 4th and 5th respondents, Peter Okeremodu, and applications from counsel to the 7th and 8th respondents, Kabiru Turaki.

Mr. Okeremodu, in his counter affidavit, challenged the jurisdiction of the court.

"We urge this court to dismiss the application of the applicant because its a ploy to distract the agencies ongoing investigation," said Mr. Okeremodu.

Mr. Turaki, aligning with Mr. Okeremodu, challenged the jurisdiction of the court as he also submitted that the matter before the court should not be considered a human rights matter.

According to him "that one comes to court and cries that my rights have been taken does not make it a fundamental rights issue."