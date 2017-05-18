Nigeria: Windstorms Kill Three in Sokoto - Nema

Three persons were killed on Monday when windstorms ravaged some neighbourhoods in Shagari Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) disclosed this in Sokoto on Thursday via a statement issued by Sulaiman Muhammad, the head of its Sokoto zonal operations office.

The statement said that the windstorms also destroyed 46 houses and injured one person in the same local government.

Similarly, windstorms damaged 93 houses in Tambuwal Local Government Area of the state.

However, the statement said that no death was recorded in Tambuwal LGA, although four persons were injured.

"Over 1,000 households were affected in the two local governments, with Jabo town and Tambuwal Local Government Area worst affected.

"The agency had since assessed the extent of damage caused by the disasters and arrangements are being made to donate relief materials to the victims," Mr. Muhammad was quoted as saying in the statement.

(NAN)