Nigeria: Two Soldiers Injured As Female Suicide Bomber Attacks Military Checkpoint

At least two soldiers were injured on Wednesday when a female suicide bomber attacked a military post located behind a camp for internally displaced persons in Konduga town of Borno State, police said.

The attack occurred at about 7.30 a.m. when the bomber crept on the unsuspecting soldiers.

Konduga is about 35 kilometres away from Maiduguri. It is among the few local government headquarters that have been repeatedly attacked but had never been seized by the Boko Haram.

Wednesday's attack came as the second of such incident around the neighbourhood in about 48 hours.

On Monday, three female suicide bombers attacked a community near Konduga town killing themselves and two others.

Police public relations officer, Victor Isukwu, said Wednesday's injured two soldiers, did not say whether the two soldiers survived the attack.

"Information just received from the DPO Konduga Division, has it that on 17/5/17 atabout 1930 hrs, a female suicide bomber, detonated IED strapped to her body at Mashimari by Military checkpoint behind IDP camp at Konduga, killing herself only", he said.

"Two Soldiers were reported injured as a result of the explosion," he added.

He said the scene was visited by a team of EOD personnel, who rendered it safe.

The theatre commander of the Operation Lafiya Dole, Lucky Irabor, also confirmed the attack, but said the two soldiers were currently receiving treatment at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital .