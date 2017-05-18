18 May 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Two Soldiers Injured As Female Suicide Bomber Attacks Military Checkpoint

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Abdulkareem Haruna

At least two soldiers were injured on Wednesday when a female suicide bomber attacked a military post located behind a camp for internally displaced persons in Konduga town of Borno State, police said.

The attack occurred at about 7.30 a.m. when the bomber crept on the unsuspecting soldiers.

Konduga is about 35 kilometres away from Maiduguri. It is among the few local government headquarters that have been repeatedly attacked but had never been seized by the Boko Haram.

Wednesday's attack came as the second of such incident around the neighbourhood in about 48 hours.

On Monday, three female suicide bombers attacked a community near Konduga town killing themselves and two others.

Police public relations officer, Victor Isukwu, said Wednesday's injured two soldiers, did not say whether the two soldiers survived the attack.

"Information just received from the DPO Konduga Division, has it that on 17/5/17 atabout 1930 hrs, a female suicide bomber, detonated IED strapped to her body at Mashimari by Military checkpoint behind IDP camp at Konduga, killing herself only", he said.

"Two Soldiers were reported injured as a result of the explosion," he added.

He said the scene was visited by a team of EOD personnel, who rendered it safe.

The theatre commander of the Operation Lafiya Dole, Lucky Irabor, also confirmed the attack, but said the two soldiers were currently receiving treatment at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital .

Nigeria

I Will Sign 2017 Budget When Satisfied With Content - Osinbajo

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo will assent to the 2017 budget when he is satisfied with the content, his spokesperson… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.