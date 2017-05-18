18 May 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Another CCM Leader Killed in Kibiti

By Azory Gwanda

Kibiti — Unknown people have killed the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) Muyuyu village chairman Mr Iddy Kirungi in Kibiti District, Coast Region.

Acting Kibiti District Commissioner Mr Juma Njwayo and Coast Region Police Commander Mr Onesmo Lyanga confirmed the incident.

Mr Njwayo said that apart from shooting Mr Kirungi dead, the bandits injured his son Nurdin Kirungi, who was shot on stomach.

The incident, according to Mr Njwayo occurred on Wednesday night.

The medical officer in charge of Ikwiriri Health Centre, Dr Rashid Omar said Mr Nurdin, who sustained a serious injury in his stomach has been referred to Nchuki hospital.

"We are now at the scene of the incident; we will issue official statement after we complete our investigations," responded Mr Lyanga in a Short Message Service (SMS).

