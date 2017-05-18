18 May 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania/Gabon: Govt to Continue to Bankroll Serengeti Boys

Photo: The Citizen
Tanzania's Serengeti boys.
By Valentine Oforo

Dodoma — The government has reiterated that it will continue to provide financial support to the National under 17 soccer team, which is currently participating in the CAF U-17 championship in Gabon.

Responding to a question in the Parliament on Thursday morning, Minister for Information, Culture, Sports and Arts, Dr Harrison Mwakyembe, said the team's excellence in the African youth championship is a result of the government support

He was responding to a question from Ms Grace Kihwelu (Special Seats-Chadema), Ms Kihwelu, who wanted to know the amount of money, which the government had so far spent on supporting the team.

"What I can tell you is that the government has always and will continue to provide financial support to the team; for now I am not in a position to tell you how much we have spent on the team," responded Dr Mwakyembe.

The minister promised that the ministry would compile a financial report, which would be handed over to Ms Kihwelu in the next few days.

The youth team, who drew with Mali in their first match on Monday, will take on Angola later in the evening.

