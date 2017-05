Luanda — After drawing 2-2 with Niger on Monday in the first round match, the Angolan national under17 football team are facing this Thursday Tanzania in Libreville, aiming at getting their first win in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON/U17), taking place in Gabon.

The Angolan side is very motivated due to the result achieved in the debut match, when they were losing 0-2 in the first half.

In the first round, Tanzania also drew nil-nil with Mali.